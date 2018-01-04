Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 12 in Wednesday return
Caldwell-Pope (personal) posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.
Caldwell-Pope's legal issues had prevented him from participating in the Lakers' last two contests, since they'd taken place outside the state of California. The 24-year-old was able to generate his second consecutive shooting effort of better than 50.0 percent, as well as his 10th double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 games. Caldwell-Pope is slated to be cleared of any travel restrictions by the team's next road tilt Jan. 13, so fantasy owners shouldn't have to be concerned with any non-injury-related absences moving forward.
