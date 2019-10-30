Caldwell-Pope totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over Memphis.

Caldwell-Pope was serviceable Tuesday, but it's worth noting that he did most of his damage in garbage time. The Lakers blew the game open with a 29-2 run during the third quarter, which meant a number of the regular starters were on the bench for the final 12 minutes. Caldwell-Pope will have the occasional strong scoring night but typically produces very little else, making him a deep-league option only.