Caldwell-Pope totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over Memphis.

Caldwell-Pope was serviceable Tuesday, although, garbage time was a factor. The Lakers blew the game open with a 29-2 run during the third quarter which meant a number of the regular starters got an early shower. Caldwell-Pope will have the occasional strong scoring night but typically produces very little else, making him a deep league option only.