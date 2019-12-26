Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points off bench
Caldwell-Pope had 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.
Caldwell-Pope moved to the bench two games ago and he has looked productive, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range while playing with the second unit. He's not going to sustain those efficiency level on a long-term basis, but he has proven to be reliable scorer regardless of his role within the rotation -- he has scored 10 or more points in six of his last seven contests.
