Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope contributed 13 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 victory over the Cavaliers.
Caldwell-Pope topped double-figures Wednesday, doing so for the sixth consecutive game. After a slow start to the season, he has come on of late. He saw more court time than Josh Hart in this one and promptly outplayed him as well. Caldwell-Pope has crept into the fantasy discussion and could be used as a three-point streamer with some steals upside.
