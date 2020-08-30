Caldwell-Pope finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, and three steals in 28 minutes of a 131-122 win against Portland on Saturday.
Caldwell-Pope posted another solid playoff outing, finishing in double digits for the fourth consecutive game. He opened the series with a rough outing but bounced back to provide steady support to his team's stars. The Lakers will now move on to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2012.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Cleared to play•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable again for Game 5•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Deemed probable for Monday's game•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Drains three treys•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Bounces back in Game 2•