Caldwell-Pope finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, and three steals in 28 minutes of a 131-122 win against Portland on Saturday.

Caldwell-Pope posted another solid playoff outing, finishing in double digits for the fourth consecutive game. He opened the series with a rough outing but bounced back to provide steady support to his team's stars. The Lakers will now move on to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2012.