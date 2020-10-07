Caldwell-Pope notched 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 102-96 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Caldwell-Pope has one job in the Lakers offense -- he needs to drill the open looks the offense draws for him. He has been excellent in that department of late, scoring in double digits in nine of his last 11 games while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range in that span. He has scored in double digits in three of his four Finals games, and the Lakers have won every time he's done it in the current series.