Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 15 points
Caldwell-Pope had 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two turnovers in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-110 win at Miami.
Caldwell-Pope has now posted back-to-back 15-point performances, and he has scored in double digits during three of his last five contests. He is not going to be much of a scoring threat in the Lakers' crowded offensive scheme, but the fact that he is 54.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range over that five-game span is certainly encouraging moving forward.
