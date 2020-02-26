Caldwell-Pope supplied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two steals, one assist and one rebound in 25 minutes Tuesday night, as the Lakers beat the Pelicans 118-109.

Caldwell-Pope is amid a quieter month of the season, only averaging 9.2 points per game, but 15 did represent his high point for February. The signing of Markieff Morris represents another mouth to feed off the Lakers' bench, but is unlikely to directly impact Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope's peak value may come as LeBron James and Anthony Davis rest down the stretch.