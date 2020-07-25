Caldwell-Pope pitched in 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Magic.

Caldwell-Pope has started both of the team's first two scrimmages since the restart. He has taken the starting spot of Avery Bradley (personal), who is out for the remainder of the season. Caldwell-Pope will have to continue to play well in order to hold off the likes of J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters from eating into his minutes. Nevertheless, Caldwell-Pope has been a steady contributor for the vast majority of the season and offers better two-way play than the aforementioned recent pickups.