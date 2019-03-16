Caldwell-Pope finished with 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and a steal over 30 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Pistons on Friday.

Caldwell-Pope had a fairly productive outing in Friday's loss, scoring an efficient 17 points on 55.5 percent shooting from the floor. Despite the solid effort, it's been impossible to count on Caldwell-Pope for any sort of consistency in production or minutes played.