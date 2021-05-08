Caldwell-Pope totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot over 38 minutes in Friday's loss to Portland.

The shooting guard played through a sore ankle and finished as the Lakers' third-leading scored while tying his season high with five dimes. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 13.1 points, 2.8 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over his past 15 games.