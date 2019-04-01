Caldwell-Pope supplied 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 130-102 win over the Pelicans.

Caldwell-Pope has been delivering these sort of scoring outbursts with regularity lately, but this one wasn't particularly useful for fantasy purposes since it came with no three-pointers and very little other supporting numbers. Even so, Caldwell-Pope's averages of 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 triples and 1.8 assists over the past five contests are useful enough to make him worth considering in weekly lineups ahead of the Lakers' three-game slate.