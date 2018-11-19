Caldwell-Pope had 19 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 8-8 FT) off the bench in Sunday's win over Miami.

Caldwell-Pope has struggled for most of the season, but he's in the midst of a five-game stretch of double-digit scoring totals. Sunday's effort established a new season-high, and he also added four rebounds, a steal and a block. The veteran played 28 minutes for the second consecutive night after previously seeing fewer than 20 minutes in six straight games.