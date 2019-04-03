Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's loss
Caldwell-Pope collected 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.
Caldwell-Pope canned at least five threes while scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last eight contests. After basically being an afterthought across most fantasy leagues for the majority of the season, Caldwell-Pope has come on strong lately for the injury-riddled Lakers.
