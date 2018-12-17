Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 25 points in Sunday's loss
Caldwell-Pope contributed 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 loss to the Wizards.
Caldwell-Pope accumulated season highs in scoring, rebounding, and assists while sinking four threes for the second time in the last five games. Caldwell-Pope continues to earn more minutes of late with Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined, though the latter could potentially return for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans. Caldwell-Pope's name has been mentioned in trade rumors, and while he'd have to sign off any deal, that's probably the best thing that could happen to him from a fantasy perspective.
