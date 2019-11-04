Caldwell-Pope scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) during the Lakers' 103-96 win at the Spurs on Sunday night.

Caldwell-Pope has scored at least 10 points in three of his last four outings, but he hasn't done much besides scoring and he is doing it at a very ineffective rate. He doesn't have much upside right now aside from deeper formats. Los Angeles will play on the road Tuesday at Chicago.