Caldwell-Pope had 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope produced his highest scoring output of the season and he has been producing well of late, making at least half of their shots in four of his last six games. The veteran scorer has scored in double digits four times during that six-game stretch as well, and his fantasy upside will be tied to what he can do scoring the rock.