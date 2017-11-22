Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 21 points in victory
Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 103-94 victory over the Bulls.
Caldwell-Pope was good again on Tuesday, collecting a season-high 21 points on just 11 field-goal attempts. He is beginning to find his role on the team, scoring in double figures in five consecutive games, while also averaging 2.2 steals over that same period. He is locked into big minutes, and with his defensive upside, he is a player worth owning in most leagues.
