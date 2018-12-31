Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 26 points Sunday
Caldwell-Pope had 26 points (9-21 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Kings.
CaldwelPope had the hot hand late Sunday, ending with a season-high 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting. The Lakers are covering for the loss of LeBron James (groin) by committee and it was Caldwell-Popes turn in this one. Prior to this, he had scored in double-digits in just two of his last six games so we would need to see it again before touting him a must-roster player.
