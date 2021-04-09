Caldwell-Pope delivered 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Heat.

Caldwell-Pope posted a season-high mark in points while also draining six treys, his second-best output of the campaign in that category. The shooting guard was coming off three single-digit scoring appearances and hadn't reached the 15-point mark in nine straight before exploding in this one, however, so expecting this kind of scoring figures from him on a nightly basis is unrealistic. He has been contributing steadily when it comes to three-point shooting, however, and he has drained multiple treys in four of his last six contests.