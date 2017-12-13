Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores team-high 24 points
Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-14 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 overtime loss to New York.
Despite leading the team with 24 points, Caldwell-Pope's shooting breakdown was less than efficient, especially from beyond the arc. The Los Angeles guard sank four three-pointers on a season-high 14 attempts from three-point land in a losing effort in overtime to New York. Caldwell-Pope is shooting a career-best 36.0 percent on a career-high 6.1 shots per game after his high-volume shooting performance on Tuesday. However, shooting nights like Tuesday's will not go a long way towards sustained success for the guard.
