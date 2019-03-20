Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Season-high 35 points in loss
Caldwell-Pope exploded for 35 points (12-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 loss to the Bucks.
Caldwell-Pope produced a season high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes. The absences of LeBron James (groin), Lance Stephenson (toe), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), and Lonzo Ball (ankle), with Ingram and Ball already being ruled out for the remainder of the season, provided Caldwell-Pope with an opportunity to showcase his talents, and he did just that. The 26-year-old wing has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games and could be in line for another solid showing during Friday's matchup versus the Nets.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Big night off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Returns to bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Comes up small in start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Minutes falling•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.