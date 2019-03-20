Caldwell-Pope exploded for 35 points (12-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 loss to the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope produced a season high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes. The absences of LeBron James (groin), Lance Stephenson (toe), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), and Lonzo Ball (ankle), with Ingram and Ball already being ruled out for the remainder of the season, provided Caldwell-Pope with an opportunity to showcase his talents, and he did just that. The 26-year-old wing has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games and could be in line for another solid showing during Friday's matchup versus the Nets.