Caldwell-Pope accumulated nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), a season-high four steals, two rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 overtime victory against the Nuggets.

Caldwell-Pope's defense was critical in the close Lakers victory, and he's collected six total steals across the past two contests. Wednesday's effort also marked the 14th time in Caldwell-Pope's career that he's recorded at least three triples and three steals. In those games, his teams have posted a 10-4 record.