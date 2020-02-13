Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Season-high four steals in OT win
Caldwell-Pope accumulated nine points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), a season-high four steals, two rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 overtime victory against the Nuggets.
Caldwell-Pope's defense was critical in the close Lakers victory, and he's collected six total steals across the past two contests. Wednesday's effort also marked the 14th time in Caldwell-Pope's career that he's recorded at least three triples and three steals. In those games, his teams have posted a 10-4 record.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Three-point streak ends•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Provides in spot start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Enters starting five•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return•
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...