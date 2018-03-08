Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Sees drop in usage Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope mustered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.
KCP saw all four of his first-unit teammates and reserve Isaiah Thomas put up double-digit shot attempts, leaving him as the odd man out on the offensive end on the majority of possessions. A pair of successful tries from distance helped him claw his way to an eighth straight double-digit scoring effort, but his rebound total was the lowest he'd posted since Jan. 31, ironically, against this same Magic squad. The fifth-year guard has the ability to go off with his shot on any given night and is also rebounding at a career-best clip (5.3 per game), but his offensive contributions can see some fairly significant swings due to the high usage often exhibited by the other quality pieces he shares the floor with.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Season-high number of threes Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in 15 in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rediscovers shot in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Collects 16 points Sunday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...