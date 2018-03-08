Caldwell-Pope mustered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.

KCP saw all four of his first-unit teammates and reserve Isaiah Thomas put up double-digit shot attempts, leaving him as the odd man out on the offensive end on the majority of possessions. A pair of successful tries from distance helped him claw his way to an eighth straight double-digit scoring effort, but his rebound total was the lowest he'd posted since Jan. 31, ironically, against this same Magic squad. The fifth-year guard has the ability to go off with his shot on any given night and is also rebounding at a career-best clip (5.3 per game), but his offensive contributions can see some fairly significant swings due to the high usage often exhibited by the other quality pieces he shares the floor with.