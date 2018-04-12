Caldwell-Pope is expected to see only limited minutes in Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

The Lakers will likely try and get some younger, more inexperienced players added run in the finale, which will come at the expense of guys like Caldwell-Pope and Julius Randle. Caldwell-Pope logged just 21 minutes during Tuesday's contest and a similar, or smaller, workload should be expected Wednesday. As a result, he should be avoided for fantasy purposes, while guys like Josh Hart, Andre Ingram and Travis Wear see extra run.