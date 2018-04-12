Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set for limited minutes Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope is expected to see only limited minutes in Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
The Lakers will likely try and get some younger, more inexperienced players added run in the finale, which will come at the expense of guys like Caldwell-Pope and Julius Randle. Caldwell-Pope logged just 21 minutes during Tuesday's contest and a similar, or smaller, workload should be expected Wednesday. As a result, he should be avoided for fantasy purposes, while guys like Josh Hart, Andre Ingram and Travis Wear see extra run.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Totals eight points in 23 minutes•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rough shooting night Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Near-perfect from field Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 28 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting night in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....