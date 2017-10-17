Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set for MRI on nose

Caldwell-Pope (suspension) will undergo an MRI on his nose after taking an elbow to the face Monday.

If the MRI reveals that Caldwell-Pope suffered a broken nose, the guard may be fitted for a protective mask, though he will have a bit of extra time to recover, as he faces a two-game suspension to begin the season stemming from a DUI arrest last March. Broken nose or not, the earliest Caldwell-Pope will be able to play would be Sunday, when the Lakers play host to New Orleans. Once healthy and finished with his suspension, Caldwell-Pope is expected to start at shooting guard.