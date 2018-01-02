Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set to return to availability

Caldwell-Pope will return to availability for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Caldwell-Pope sat out each of the Lakers' last two contests due to a legal matter that prevents him from leaving the state of California. The guard should be in the clear going forward, however, as his court-ordered travel ban will expire before the Lakers' next game outside the state. The Lakers begin a five-game homestand Wednesday against the Thunder and don't leave California until a Jan. 13 meeting with the Mavericks in Dallas. Expect Caldwell-Pope to return to the starting five Wednesday night, which would likely push Josh Hart back to a bench role.