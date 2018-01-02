Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Set to return to availability
Caldwell-Pope will return to availability for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Caldwell-Pope sat out each of the Lakers' last two contests due to a legal matter that prevents him from leaving the state of California. The guard should be in the clear going forward, however, as his court-ordered travel ban will expire before the Lakers' next game outside the state. The Lakers begin a five-game homestand Wednesday against the Thunder and don't leave California until a Jan. 13 meeting with the Mavericks in Dallas. Expect Caldwell-Pope to return to the starting five Wednesday night, which would likely push Josh Hart back to a bench role.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out next two games•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will be available vs. Warriors•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out due to travel restriction•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Can't leave California for 25 days•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out for personal reasons Thursday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.