Caldwell-Pope (quad) will undergo a MRI on Friday after he left Thursday's Game 3 win early, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
The guard suffered the injury sometime during the third quarter of Game 3. More news confirming his status for Sunday's matchup should surface once he undergoes additional tests.
