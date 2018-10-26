Caldwell-Pope produced eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 22 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday. He's averaging 11.0 points (on 42.1 percent shooting) and 2.0 rebounds across 27.5 minutes in two games since being moved to the second unit.

KCP endured a dreadful start to the season, averaging just 3.0 points on 26.6 percent shooting over the first three games. Coach Luke Walton decided to shake things up a bit following an 0-3 start, with Caldwell-Pope's demotion serving as one of the more notable moves the Lakers head man opted to make. It appears to have worked reasonably well for all involved, as the team has now garnered consecutive wins while the veteran guard's performance has markedly improved. Meanwhile, Josh Hart, Caldwell-Pope's replacement on the first unit, has also generated a pair of solid efforts, lending credence to the notion the current alignment will hold for the time being. KCP saw a solid amount of minutes in his first two games off the bench, so he should still have a fighting chance at a serviceable line each night.