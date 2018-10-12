Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Sitting out Friday
Caldwell-Pope will not play Friday against the Warriors, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Caldwell-Pope will join several other Lakers regulars on the sideline Friday as the team closes out the preseason. While he's back in Los Angeles for tendinitis treatment, expect to see Caldwell-Pope back in the lineup for Thursday's regular season opener in Portland.
