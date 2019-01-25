Caldwell-Pope totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Lakers' 120-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Caldwell-Pope was highly efficient with the shots he did take, although his attempts were the lowest of any member of the first unit. The veteran's 62.5 percent success rate from the field was particularly refreshing in the wake of his recent shooting slump, one that had seen him drain 38.5 percent or less of his attempts in five of the prior six games. Given that the 25-year-old's fantasy production is typically reliant on scoring, any prolonged cold spells naturally represent a significant hit to his fantasy value. KCP will look to make it two straight productive outings when he faces the Suns on Sunday.