Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid complementary contributions
Caldwell-Pope totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Lakers' 120-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Caldwell-Pope was highly efficient with the shots he did take, although his attempts were the lowest of any member of the first unit. The veteran's 62.5 percent success rate from the field was particularly refreshing in the wake of his recent shooting slump, one that had seen him drain 38.5 percent or less of his attempts in five of the prior six games. Given that the 25-year-old's fantasy production is typically reliant on scoring, any prolonged cold spells naturally represent a significant hit to his fantasy value. KCP will look to make it two straight productive outings when he faces the Suns on Sunday.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Thrives in spot start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Enters starting five•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to draw start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lights up old squad in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Puts up 19 points in spot start•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heats up off bench•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...