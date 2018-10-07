Caldwell-Pope posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during the Lakers' 103-87 preseason loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

KCP was back in with the starters after coming off the bench in his most recent game. The veteran two-guard is still the odds-on favorite to open the season with the first unit, although Josh Hart and Lance Stephenson both loom as capable options directly behind him on the depth chart. After a ragged start to preseason over the first pair of exhibitions (2-for-12 FG), Caldwell-Pope has bounced back to drain seven of the 13 attempts he's put over the last two games.