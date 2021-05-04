Caldwell-Pope tallied 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Monday's 93-89 win over the Nuggets.

Although Caldwell-Pope had a mediocre shooting night, he was a significant presence on the defensive end. He posted his second-highest rebound total of the season in the win. The return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will affect everyone, but if Caldwell-Pope can combine these ancillary numbers with the shot volume he displayed over the past month, he could be a difference-maker down the stretch.