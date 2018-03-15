Caldwell-Pope managed 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.

The fifth-year guard joined backcourt mate Lonzo Ball in struggling to find the net on a consistent basis, but KCP managed to claw his way to a 12th straight double-digit scoring effort with the help of a couple of long-distance buckets and a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe. Caldwell-Pope continues to enjoy a sufficiently robust role in the Lakers' fast-paced attack to keep his fantasy value solid across all formats, taking double-digit shot attempts in seven of his last 10 games.