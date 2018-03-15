Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid scoring total despite struggles
Caldwell-Pope managed 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
The fifth-year guard joined backcourt mate Lonzo Ball in struggling to find the net on a consistent basis, but KCP managed to claw his way to a 12th straight double-digit scoring effort with the help of a couple of long-distance buckets and a near-perfect showing from the charity stripe. Caldwell-Pope continues to enjoy a sufficiently robust role in the Lakers' fast-paced attack to keep his fantasy value solid across all formats, taking double-digit shot attempts in seven of his last 10 games.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another well-rounded line Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes for 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Sees drop in usage Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Season-high number of threes Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pours in 15 in Friday's win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...