Caldwell-Pope accumulated 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 loss to the Sixers.

Caldwell-Pope notched his best scoring total in over a month Thursday. The veteran escaped the trade deadline unscathed and will now try to help his team weather an uphill battle without their two All-Stars. Although any starter for the Lakers merits consideration, the shot-dependent guard relies on shot volume and accuracy from long-range to make an optimal impact.