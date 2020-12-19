Caldwell-Pope (hip) will play and start in Friday's preseason finale versus the Suns, Eric Williams of Sports Illustrated reports.
Caldwell-Pope will start in place of Dennis Schroder (ankle). Barring any setbacks, he should also be ready to go when the regular season tips off Tuesday against the Clippers.
