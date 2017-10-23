Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting in return
Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Considering that Caldwell-Pope was the Lakers' big free agent signing this offseason, it's no surprise that he'll be put in the starting lineup right away. Expect the three-point and defensive specialist to play a heavy dose of minutes Sunday, as he should be well-rested coming off his two-game suspension to start the regular season.
