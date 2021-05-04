Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is in the starting lineup Monday against Denver, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.
Caldwell-Pope has been dealing with a right ankle sprain over the past few games, but as anticipated, will start a fifth straight game. The guard is so far averaging 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds across 59 outings.
