Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play and start in Monday's contest against Golden State, Ryan Ward of LakersDaily.com reports.
As expected, Caldwell-Pope will see the court for a fifth straight contest despite nursing ankle soreness. Over 10 outings this year, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
