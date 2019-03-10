Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Saturday
Caldwell-Pope will start Saturday against the Celtics.
Caldwell-Pope will start over Josh Hart, as coach Luke Walton has opted to change the starting five in the face of injuries. In 12 previous starts this season, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.7 minutes.
