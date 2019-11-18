Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Sunday
Caldwell-Pope will start Sunday versus Atlanta, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Caldwell-Pope will earn his third start of the season after posting a season-best 16 points in 25 minutes Friday versus the Kings.
