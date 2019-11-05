Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Starting Tuesday
Caldwell-Pope will start Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Caldwell-Pope is set to draw his first start of the season with Avery Bradley (leg) officially ruled out. The Georgia product has finished with 10 or more points in three of his last four contests after getting off to a slow start.
More News
