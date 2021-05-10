Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting Sunday's game against the Suns.
Caldwell-Pope will be able to play through a right ankle sprain yet again. In his last seven appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.
