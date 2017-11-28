Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strikes for team-high 29 in Monday's loss
Caldwell-Pope scored 29 points (12-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-115 loss to the Clippers.
The 29 points were a season high, and it was KCP's third straight game with 20 or more and seventh straight game with multiple three-pointers. His season averages still look very similar to his standard prior output as a Piston, but the 24-year-old is averaging a strong 17.9 points, 5.9 boards, 3.4 threes, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals over that seven-game stretch, and there's no reason to think his usage in the Lakers' offense will decline any time soon.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 20 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores season-high 21 points in victory•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Full stat line in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Contributes 12 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable with hip strain•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.