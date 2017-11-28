Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strikes for team-high 29 in Monday's loss

Caldwell-Pope scored 29 points (12-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-115 loss to the Clippers.

The 29 points were a season high, and it was KCP's third straight game with 20 or more and seventh straight game with multiple three-pointers. His season averages still look very similar to his standard prior output as a Piston, but the 24-year-old is averaging a strong 17.9 points, 5.9 boards, 3.4 threes, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals over that seven-game stretch, and there's no reason to think his usage in the Lakers' offense will decline any time soon.