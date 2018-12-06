Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong effort off bench
Caldwell-Pope supplied 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in the Lakers' 121-113 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
KCP led the Lakers bench in scoring, with a perfect showing from the charity stripe helping prop up his final line. The veteran two-guard has struggled with consistency at times, but he's now generated double-digit scoring efforts in three of his last four games. The 25-year-old has done it with strong shooting -- he's mustered a success rate of 42.9 percent or better in that trio of contests, a stretch preceded by six straight games where he drained 37.5 percent or fewer of his attempts.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 19 off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Continues productive stretch off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggling off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Showing improvement on second unit•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Demoted to bench role•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...