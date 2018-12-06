Caldwell-Pope supplied 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in the Lakers' 121-113 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

KCP led the Lakers bench in scoring, with a perfect showing from the charity stripe helping prop up his final line. The veteran two-guard has struggled with consistency at times, but he's now generated double-digit scoring efforts in three of his last four games. The 25-year-old has done it with strong shooting -- he's mustered a success rate of 42.9 percent or better in that trio of contests, a stretch preceded by six straight games where he drained 37.5 percent or fewer of his attempts.