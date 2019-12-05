Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting in win
Caldwell-Pope posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block in Wednesday's 121-96 win against the Jazz.
Caldwell-Pope scored 14 points, and was able to reach double digit scoring for the first time in his last five games. Since becoming a member of the starting lineup in place of the injured Avery Bradley (lower leg), the 26-year-old is scoring 10.8 points per game, making an efficient 53 percent of his field goals and 47.6 percent of his threes. With Bradley expected to return in the next few games, it is unknown what effect it will have on Caldwell-Pope's minutes, though it is likely he sees a small drop in playing time.
