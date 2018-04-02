Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting night in loss
Caldwell-Pope mustered 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.
KCP rediscovered his shot after a three-game slump in which he'd put up a success rate of 37.5 percent or worse. The improved accuracy led to the fifth-year guard's fifth double-digit scoring effort of the last seven games, but his struggles from distance did persist. Caldwell-Pope has come up empty on 13 tries from behind the arc over the last three games, his longest such streak of the season.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggles with shot again Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suffers cold shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid scoring total despite struggles•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Another well-rounded line Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Goes for 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Sees drop in usage Wednesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...