Caldwell-Pope mustered 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.

KCP rediscovered his shot after a three-game slump in which he'd put up a success rate of 37.5 percent or worse. The improved accuracy led to the fifth-year guard's fifth double-digit scoring effort of the last seven games, but his struggles from distance did persist. Caldwell-Pope has come up empty on 13 tries from behind the arc over the last three games, his longest such streak of the season.

