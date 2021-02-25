Caldwell-Pope played 24 minutes and logged five points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in a loss to Utah on Wednesday.

Caldwell-Pope had a rare strong game his last time out, scoring 21 points against Washington. However, he disappeared against Utah, making only one field goal and doing little of note in terms of additional stats. The veteran's 8.9 points per contest this season is on pace for his lowest mark since his rookie campaign, and he is averaging a career-low 0.7 steals.