Caldwell-Pope played 23 minutes and contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal Tuesday in the Lakers' 136-94 loss to the Pacers.

LeBron James (rest) returned from a one-game breather, bumping Caldwell-Pope back to the bench as a result. The lineup switch unsurprisingly came with a drop in minutes for Caldwell-Pope, who was one of several Lakers to turn in a lackluster outing in the blowout loss. Caldwell-Pope's fantasy outlook at least temporarily took another turn for the worse after the game, when it was announced that the Lakers acquired another wing in Reggie Bullock. It's possible there could be room for both players in the rotation moving forward, however, as Los Angeles is still working on making additional deals prior to Thursday's deadline.